Newswise — The University of Redlands was recently named a top university by several high-profile organizations, including Washington Monthly and U.S. News & World Report. These acknowledgments are welcome news to the private liberal arts and professional school, as it returns to in-person classes.

“These recognitions shine a light on the long history of passion, dedication, and expertise of our faculty and staff, and the talent, diversity, and engagement of our students,” said University President Krista Newkirk. “Inspired by what we have achieved, we will now aspire to reach new goals both academically and as a community.”

U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best College Rankings recognized the University of Redlands as a best value in the West (#4), and top regional university in the West (#6). Redlands was also named a best college for veterans (#17).

Washington Monthly ranked University of Redlands in the top six percent of its 2021 Best National Master’s University Rankings based on “contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research, and promoting public service.”

University of Redlands was included in the Princeton Review 30th edition “The Best 387 Colleges.” Based on student surveys that highlight eight general areas including academics, quality of life, and campus life, Redlands was one of only 30 California colleges to make the list.

The University of Redlands was also named a 2021-2022 College of Distinction, for offering an undergraduate experience “grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement.” The University also received specialized recognition in Business, Education, Career Development, Equity & Inclusion, and Military Support “for college curricula that are comprehensive not only in course material but also in practical- and soft-skills development … with abundant opportunities for real-world application.”

The University of Redlands is featured in the 2022 edition of the popular Fiske Guide to Colleges, which offers profiles of more than 300 of the “best and most interesting” colleges in the country. According to Fiske, at the University of Redlands “interaction with professors is common and camaraderie is abundant.”

Newkirk, who assumed the U of R presidency in July 2021, said, “These accolades highlight just a few of the reasons why the University of Redlands is such a powerhouse in higher education.”