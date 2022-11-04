Newswise — During its annual business meeting, the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities (AICCU) elected University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk to serve on its Executive Committee. President Newkirk joins University of Redlands Trustee Eugene “Mitch” Mitchell and former Redlands Trustee Fran Inman on the committee working to further AICCU’s agenda on higher education policy.

“Access to an exceptional education can be life-changing,” said Newkirk. “The work of AICCU and its partner organizations is more important than ever, and I look forward to ensuring our students have a seamless pathway to realize their dreams.”

In addition to overseeing priorities, the AICCU Executive Committee actively encourages support for the association's priorities and initiatives while overseeing the operations of AICCU. It is comprised of 18 presidents of member institutions, and senior administrative leaders. The Executive Committee also includes four non-president positions.

"These highly regarded leaders in higher education and industry bring significant experience to the AICCU Executive Committee," said outgoing AICCU Executive Committee Chair and Golden Gate University President David Fike. "Their perspectives will help elevate the discourse of critical policy issues around college access, affordability, student success, and preparation of the state's future workforce and leaders."