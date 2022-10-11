Newswise — The University of Redlands, a private, nonprofit university in California, is proud to announce a collaboration with Amazon to expand educational opportunities for the company’s workforce.

This partnership will pave the way for Amazon employees to pursue undergraduate degrees and certificate-level courses offered by the University of Redlands at one of its campuses or via the University’s online programs. Eligible Amazon employees can receive pre-paid tuition benefits through the company’s Career Choice Program.

“We look forward to offering Amazon employees access to the high-caliber and student-focused education we provide at the University of Redlands,” said University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk. “Redlands has more than 40 undergraduate programs, as we all as graduate programs in business, education, geographic information systems, theology, public policy, and music. Our focus on a personalized education supports students’ passions and career aspirations."

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an educational benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

“We’re looking forward to the University of Redlands coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on the University of Redlands, visit: www.redlands.edu.