Newswise — The University of Redlands will welcome Austin H. Johnson, Ph.D. as its American Council on Education (ACE) Fellow for the 2022-23 academic year. Johnson, an associate professor at University of California, Riverside (UCR), will work closely with University President Krista Newkirk.

“The ACE program is a valuable resource, offering a hands-on approach to prepare future leaders,” Newkirk said. “I look forward to Dr. Johnson’s active participation as we work to finalize our strategic plan and to enhance the support and opportunities for our students.”

Established in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program is designed to strengthen institutional and leadership capacity in American higher education by identifying and preparing faculty and staff for senior positions in college and university administration. Forty-six Fellows, nominated by the senior administration of their institutions, will comprise the 2022-23 cohort at colleges and universities across the nation.

“The ACE Fellows program and its career-enriching developmental opportunities offer institutions and its participants the unique opportunity to learn from one another,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “These Fellows engage in immersive learning experiences before they return to their home campuses, armed with a fresh outlook, prepared to address whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Johnson is an associate professor in the School of Education at UCR and former program director for the School Psychology Ph.D. program. He received his Ph.D. in educational psychology, with a concentration in school psychology, from the University of Connecticut in 2014. He joined UCR in 2015 after serving as a postdoctoral research fellow with an Institute for Education Sciences grant project focused on social, emotional, and behavioral screening practices. He is an associate editor with the Journal of School Psychology, as well as a licensed psychologist in the state of California.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the University of Redlands,” Johnson said. “This is a vibrant university with remarkable staff, faculty, and students, and I’m excited to both learn from and contribute to the university as much as possible during this next year.”

