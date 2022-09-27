Newswise — The University of Redlands is one step closer to making its University Village project a reality after receiving $8 million in funding from the State of California.

“University Village began as a vision and has evolved into an environmentally sustainable master plan that will bring significant fiscal and economic growth, new housing, and jobs to our area,” said University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk. “This funding, provided through the advocacy of Assemblymember James Ramos, supports the substantial infrastructure necessary and is critical to advancing this project, which will benefit University students and the greater community.”

During the check presentation ceremony, Newkirk was joined by Assemblymember Ramos, San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, and City of Redlands Mayor Paul Barich to highlight the benefits the project will bring to the area.

“University Village is a multi-use development project that adds housing to the region and services such as green space to ensure our communities are desirable, affordable, and conscious of the need to preserve our past, meet current needs and protect our future,” said Assemblymember James Ramos (D-Highland). “It’s why I supported this project as a former supervisor and now as an assemblymember. The $8 million in state funding I helped secure is an investment in the Inland Empire and a model for California.

Designed around the new Arrow rail line at University Station, University Village will also include public park for community programming, a daycare center, retail and restaurant destinations, a boutique hotel, and other amenities that will enhance the quality of life for all residents of Redlands.

Access to the rail line will enable students to travel more freely throughout the city and county while extending access from the University to downtown Los Angeles.

To learn more about University Village, please visit Redlands.edu/universityvillage.