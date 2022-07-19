Newswise — The University of Redlands is pleased to announce the appointments of five distinguished alumni to the Board of Trustees on July 1, 2022.

“We are fortunate these accomplished individuals are willing to devote their time and considerable expertise to guide our University as we develop our new vision and strategic plan for the future,” said University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk. “We have a bright future ahead of us, and our trustees will be strong partners and leaders as we work to accomplish our ambitious goals.”

University of Redlands Board of Trustees Chair Jim Ashby added, “I look forward to serving with these new and returning trustees. They each bring a significant set of professional and personal experience to our Board, enhanced by their time spent as Redlands students, and now as alumni. I have great confidence that they will further strengthen our Board’s collective resolve to support President Newkirk and help lead Redlands successfully into the future.”

New trustees:

Kimberley Stafford Korinke ’00

Kim is a managing director and global head of product strategy at PIMCO and is responsible for overseeing traditional strategies and alternatives, which include PIMCO’s private strategies and hedge funds. She is also a member of the firm’s Executive Committee.

Kim joined PIMCO in 2000, following her graduation from the University of Redlands. She returned to California in early 2022 following four years living abroad in Hong Kong as she served as Head of PIMCO Asia-Pacific. She has served in a variety of other critical roles for PIMCO including: Global Head of Consultant Relations, Head of U.S. Institutional Sales and Alternative Marketing Team, Global Head of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition, and Global Head of Sustainability Initiatives.

Kim earned her B.A. in Business Administration and Government from the University of Redlands in 2000, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) in 2004, and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at USC in 2006.

Kim has served in a variety of volunteer roles at the University of Redlands, including as a member of the Global Business Advisory Board, and as a mentor for female students in the program.

Elsa Luna ’04

Elsa Luna is Southern California Public Radio’s (SCPR) Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She joined SCPR in 2016 and is responsible for operations, financial, and administration activities.

Elsa brings over 25 years of experience in financial management and organizational development for nonprofit organizations. Having previously served as the CFO of Los Angeles Universal Preschool (LAUP), Elsa co-led a strategic and business planning process to take LAUP from a granting organization to an early education quality delivery leader in addition to launching a successful fee-for-service arm for training and consulting services.

Prior to joining LAUP, Elsa served as the CFO of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles and Treasurer of the YWCA GLA Urban Campus Development Corporation where she was responsible for the overall financial management, new business developments, procurement, and information technology. She is credited with fiscal growth of 400% in five years.

Elsa is the awardee of the 2015 CFO of the Year award from the Los Angeles Business Journal. She received her MBA from the University of Redlands and her B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Returning trustees:

Joe D’Anna ’91

Joe earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and physics from the University of Redlands, graduating magna cum laude with high honors in physics for senior thesis work he and his advisor published in the scientific journal Optics Letters. The unique experience Redlands provided helped him win a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship to pursue doctoral studies. In 1996, he earned a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and immediately began his professional career within the Global Market Risk Management group of Bank of America.

Over his career, he’s served as an investment banker, fund manager, financial engineer, and capital markets strategist at both global institutions and successful start-ups. Prior positions include Managing Director Head of Corporate Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodity Derivative Strategies at Goldman Sachs, CIO of the Societe Generale subsidiary Catalyst Re, and Head of Securitization at Constellation Financial. He is a CFA charter holder and published author of original research in physics and finance.

An active alumnus of the University of Redlands, he first joined the Board of Trustees in 2011. He also serves on the advisory board of the UCSB Center for Financial Mathematics and Actuarial Research.

David Danielson ’75

David Danielson received his bachelor’s in English and creative writing from the University of Redlands Johnston College in 1975 and later earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the California State University of the East Bay in 1993.

Prior to his retirement in 2016, he served as Interim Vice President and Chief Instructional Officer at Butte Community College in Chico. Previously he was a Dean for Transfer Education at the college.

David served on the Board of Trustees for 12 years prior to his current service as a trustee. He also served two terms on the University’s Alumni Board of Directors. He was President of the Alumni Association during the 2010 fiscal year. He was part of a team that started the Johnston anniversary reunions in 1979 and chaired the Johnston 30th reunion in 1999. He received a Distinguished Service Award from the University of Redlands in 2000.

Incoming President of the Alumni Board:

Kelsey Gormley ’07

Kelsey is a senior project manager at Grid Subject Matter Experts (GridSME), specializing in grid integration for large, utility-scale energy projects. She has contributed to the Golden State's transition to renewable energy by shepherding over a gigawatt of solar, wind, and battery energy storage resources onto the California electricity grid in the last two years.

Kelsey has been in the field of sustainability and energy since 2009. She has successfully implemented a spectrum of projects that reduce energy consumption, provide renewable sources of on-site power generation, and improve operational efficiency. She acted in the owner's capacity while working for the cities of Beaumont, Montclair, and Redlands and later as a consultant to public agencies seeking to further their sustainability goals.

At the University of Redlands, Kelsey graduated with a double major in history and government with a minor in religious studies in 2007. She completed her master’s degree in conflict resolution, negotiation, and peacebuilding from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2016. She was a four-year varsity athlete for the track and cross-country teams, served as a team captain, garnered several First Team All-SCIAC awards, and received scholar-athlete honors every semester. She was inducted into both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Alpha Theta History honor societies and studied abroad at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, UK.

Kelsey is an active member of the Redlands chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), U of R Town and Gown, the Bulldog Bench and is currently serving as President-Elect of the Alumni Board of Directors. She has been involved in the University’s chapter of the Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honor Society as a keynote speaker and a career coach for political science students.