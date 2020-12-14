Newswise — After a University search, Professor Steven Wuhs, Ph.D., has been named interim dean for the University of Redlands College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Kathleen Feeley, Ph.D. has accepted the position of associate dean.

Wuhs' appointment as interim dean follows the departure of Dean Kendrick Brown, who has served in the role since July 2016. Brown accepted a new position as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Morehouse College beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Feeley’s appointment as associate dean follows the departure of Professor Anne Cavender, who will return to teaching and research in the English department in January.

After more than 17 years at Redlands and a lifelong career in academia and research, Wuhs brings proven leadership, vision, and experience to this role. He currently serves as associate provost for internalization and a professor of political science who also leads the University’s Office of International Students and Scholars. He has served as chair of the Department of Political Science and director of the international relations program, Latin America studies program, and co-director of the Salzburg program. His scholarship focuses on political party development in new democracies, and his current research is a project with Professor Jennifer Nelson on reproductive politics in Mexico.

Feeley, director of the University’s Proudian Interdisciplinary Honors Program and a professor of history, came to the University in 2004. She has served as chair of the Department of History and on the advisory committees of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program; Media and Visual Culture Studies program; and College of Arts and Sciences Writing program. She is also a leader in the community, currently serving as president of the board of trustees of Watchorn Lincoln Memorial Association — a Civil War-era library, museum, and research center in Redlands.

“Steve’s extensive faculty governance and administrative leadership combined with his teaching experience and work with students positions him well to serve in this role,” said University Provost Kathy Ogren. “Kathy’s demonstrated leadership of interdisciplinary work with students and collaborative work with faculty make her well-suited as associate dean. Together, they will work on the strategic, programmatic, and operational goals for the College to guide us through the challenging months ahead.”