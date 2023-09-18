Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the University of Sussex has successfully integrated Figshare and Symplectic Elements from Digital Science’s flagship products to create a seamless, interoperable research information and data management solution.

The University of Sussex (Sussex) is a leading research-intensive university in the South of England. Sussex was the first of the new wave of UK universities founded in the 1960s, receiving its Royal Charter in 1961.

Sussex has been using Symplectic Elements as its Current Research Information System (CRIS) since 2020, initially integrated with EPrints as its institutional repository (called Sussex Research Online, or SRO). In 2022, Sussex took the decision to migrate SRO from EPrints to Figshare in order to create a more joined-up solution to support its Open Access needs. Moving to a full Figshare institutional repository supports the streamlining of IT Services and also enables repository staff teams to be more flexible as they work with Figshare alone, as opposed to two varying systems for papers and data.

SRO is a key part of the University’s research strategy to make research outputs available globally. The repository contains electronic theses and research publications including articles, conference proceedings, working papers and some research monographs. With this new integration, Sussex will be able to benefit from the close synergy between the Figshare and Symplectic client services teams beneath their shared parent organisation, Digital Science.

Amy Waldron, Digital Development Manager at the University of Sussex says: “Digital Science provided tremendous expertise at every stage of the process, supporting our skilled in-house team in managing complex repository metadata and combining this with robust project management processes, making this a successful and rewarding project to work on.

“The deeply integrated environment we now have will greatly enhance our ability to manage the range of repository activities and strengthen our position in preparing for any future research assessment exercises.”

Jonathan Breeze, MD ResearchWorkflows at Digital Science, says: “We’re delighted to announce the integration of Figshare and Symplectic Elements at the University of Sussex, enabling the creation of a seamless research information and data management solution.”

“Through this integration Sussex is leading the way in bringing together the combined strengths of two of Digital Science’s products, affording Sussex greater opportunities to further enhance the experience of researchers from all research disciplines.”

About University of Sussex

For over 60 years the aim of our courses, research, culture and campus has been to stimulate, excite and challenge. So from scientific discovery to global policy, from student welfare to career development, the University of Sussex innovates and takes a lead. And today, in every part of society and across the world, you will find someone from the University of Sussex making an original and valuable contribution.

Visit www.sussex.ac.uk

About Figshare

Figshare is an open access turnkey Software-as-a-Service repository solution for institutions. Its infrastructure and global community provides institutions with a platform for their researchers to share and preserve their research outputs – including large datasets – in a findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) way. Complete with altmetrics and citation data, researchers get credit for all their outputs. Figshare is part of Digital Science. Visit www.figshare.com and follow @figshare on Twitter.

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible research management solutions that help government and federal departments, funding organisations and academic institutions achieve their research goals. Its flagship products include Symplectic Elements, a research information management system that captures, analyses and showcases scholarly activities, and Symplectic Grant Tracker, providing specialist tools to streamline the grants management lifecycle.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter/X or on LinkedIn.