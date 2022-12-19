Newswise — The Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy is accepting Phase 1 applications for its $1.5 million Wilkes Center Climate Prize at the University of Utah. The Wilkes Center Climate Prize at the University of Utah recognizes and supports innovative projects that have significant potential to help address the impact of climate change. Interested individuals and organizations are invited to submit first round applications by Jan. 31, 2023, on wilkescenter.utah.edu/prize.

Wilkes Prize applications will be reviewed by an interdisciplinary judging panel that includes Packard Foundation Director Walt Reid, Environmental Defense Fund Senior Vice President Steve Hamburg, and Director for Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University Klaus Lackner. Finalists will be invited to present their proposals at the Wilkes Climate Summit on the University of Utah campus, May 16-17, 2023. The winner of the $1.5 million Wilkes Prize will be announced in the fall of 2023. In addition to prize money the awardees will receive access to business creation resources and mentorship by prominent business leaders.

“We are thrilled to see what ideas are brought forward through the Wilkes Center Climate Prize,” said William Anderegg, director of the Wilkes Center. “The winner will be able to invest in a project that has the potential to bring forward meaningful solutions on climate change. If you have a great idea, we want to hear from you.

The application form for the Wilkes Prize, along with eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions can be found at wilkescenter.utah.edu/prize.

About the Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy:

The Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy at the University of Utah strives to provide transformative, integrative, and cutting-edge science, education, entrepreneurship, and practical solutions to tackle climate change in Utah, the United States, and the globe. The Center is led by William Anderegg, renowned climate scientist and associate professor at the University of Utah and was created through a $20 million gift from Clay and Marie Wilkes. More information on the Wilkes Center can be found at wilkescenter.utah.edu.

About the University of Utah:

The University of Utah is the state’s flagship institution of higher education, with 18 schools and colleges, more than 100 undergraduate and 90 graduate degree programs, and an enrollment of more than 34,000 students. It is a member of the Association of American Universities—an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions—and a member of the premiere Pac-12 athletic conference. The U strives to be a model public university in delivering unmatched value in higher education and health care while making social, economic and cultural contributions that improve the quality of life throughout the state, the nation and the world.