Newswise — University of Utah Health is proud to announce the official designation of the nation’s first Stillbirth Center of Excellence, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to reducing the burden of stillbirth in the United States. The announcement was made during the Stillbirth Equity Symposium and IMPROVE Workshop, held in Salt Lake City from October 11-14, 2024. This gathering of experts and advocates focused on addressing disparities in stillbirth outcomes and advancing prevention efforts across the country and beyond.

A Center of Excellence for public health brings together leading experts to drive transformative change in critical areas. At the Stillbirth Center of Excellence at U of U Health, the focus is squarely on advancing research, improving clinical care, supporting affected families, and reshaping public understanding of stillbirth.

Each year in the United States, approximately 24,000 babies are stillborn, a devastating loss that affects thousands of families. This means that, on average, one in every 160 pregnancies ends in stillbirth. Additionally, stillbirth disproportionately impacts families of color. The effects of this loss ripple through families and communities, highlighting the urgent need for prevention, research, and support.

A bold vision for change: 10-year goals

The Stillbirth Center of Excellence at U of U Health has set ambitious goals over the next decade to lead the nation in stillbirth prevention and care, in partnership with passionate allies in research, clinical care, and parent advocacy. These goals include:

Cutting the U.S. stillbirth rate in half.

Reducing racial disparities in U.S. stillbirth rates by 50%.

Doubling the proportion of affected U.S. families receiving comprehensive bereavement support.

Ensuring at least 75% of U.S. stillbirths undergo comprehensive perinatal audits and evaluations to determine potential causes.

Bringing stillbirth out of the shadows by changing cultural norms and increasing public awareness.

Positioning the U.S. as a global leader in stillbirth prevention, care, and research, impacting both low- and high-income settings worldwide.

Priorities of the Stillbirth Center of Excellence

To achieve these goals, the center focuses on five key priorities:

Research: Leading cutting-edge studies to better understand the causes of stillbirth and develop evidence-based prevention strategies, including whole genome sequencing and investigating causes of decreased fetal movement.

Leading cutting-edge studies to better understand the causes of stillbirth and develop evidence-based prevention strategies, including whole genome sequencing and investigating causes of decreased fetal movement. Clinical Care: Improving standards of care for families experiencing stillbirth, from prevention to diagnosis to treatment through the Utah Pregnancy After Loss (U-PAL) Program.

Improving standards of care for families experiencing stillbirth, from prevention to diagnosis to treatment through the Utah Pregnancy After Loss (U-PAL) Program. Education: Training health care providers and educating the public on stillbirth risks, prevention, and care.

Training health care providers and educating the public on stillbirth risks, prevention, and care. Bereavement Support for Families: Doubling efforts to ensure that families affected by stillbirth receive compassionate, effective support in their time of loss, including peer-to-peer family support and mental health resources.

Doubling efforts to ensure that families affected by stillbirth receive compassionate, effective support in their time of loss, including peer-to-peer family support and mental health resources. Justice: Addressing the social, racial, and economic disparities in stillbirth rates, ensuring that every family has equitable access to high-quality care and support.

“This designation represents a critical turning point in the fight to prevent stillbirth and support affected families,” said Bob Silver, MD, co-director of the Stillbirth Center of Excellence at U of U Health and chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah. “By fostering collaboration, research, and education, we are poised to make significant strides not just in the U.S. but globally. Our vision is to lead the world in stillbirth prevention, support, and research, driving positive change in all health care settings.”

The Stillbirth Center of Excellence is unique in its comprehensive approach to family support, offering peer-to-peer networks that connect families with others who have experienced pregnancy loss. In addition, the center incorporates mental health resources for individuals and families, addressing the emotional and psychological impacts of stillbirth and pregnancy loss.

“Our commitment extends far beyond the immediate loss,” said Susannah (Zan) Leisher, PhD, co-director of the Stillbirth Center of Excellence at U of U Health and a stillbirth parent herself. “The journey of healing continues long after stillbirth or pregnancy loss. That’s why the Center of Excellence, through our Utah Pregnancy After Loss (U-PAL) Program, offers ongoing peer-to-peer support and mental health resources. Families need support for the emotional and psychological toll that follows pregnancy loss, sometimes for months or even years afterward. By connecting them with others who have walked this path and providing long-term mental health care, we can help to ensure they are never alone in their healing process.”

