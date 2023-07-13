University of Utah health experts available to comment on heat-related health impacts

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch this weekend for Utah, adding the state to the list of those experiencing triple digit temperatures. Physicians Shana Godfred-Cato and Scott McIntosh are available to speak about heat-related health impacts, how to stay safe during heat waves and what to do if someone becomes overheated.

Scott McIntosh is a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and an emergency room physician at University of Utah Health. He also is the director of the Wilderness Medicine Fellowship and is medical director of Summit County EMS.