Implications of the SCOTUS decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act

Defying expectations, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, which gives preference to Native American families in adopting Native American children. The act is aimed at preserving Native American children’s ties to their tribes, traditions and cultures.

Heather Tanana, a member of the Navajo Nation and law professor at the S.J Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, is available to comment on the decision and its implications.

