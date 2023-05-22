Newswise — The Executive Education program at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business ranks No. 4 in the United States (No. 47 in the world) in its inaugural showing in the latest Financial Times executive education rankings. The rankings, released Wednesday, May 22, are for the year 2023.

Through an offering of open-enrollment, certificate and custom courses, Executive Education connects students with short, high-impact, non-degree offerings with premier faculty members from the Eccles School’s top-ranked MBA programs. In related rankings released earlier this year from Financial Times, the Eccles School ranked among the world’s 100 best Executive MBAs and among the top 20 in the United States. All MBA programs at the Eccles School are ranked top 50 in the U.S. These rankings reflect core strengths of the Eccles School, which prides itself on delivering exceptional outcomes for both students and organizations with a strong focus on value and return on education.

“Executive Education is a key component of our academic product offerings,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA Programs & Executive Education at the David Eccles School of Business. “We are excited that this ranking reflects our quality programs. This new ranking is the result of investments the Eccles School has made over the past 10 years. These investments include the new Robert H. and Katharine B. Garff Executive Education building, top faculty scholars and our amazing staff. Whether you’re looking for additional skills to level up your career or continue learning after a degree, Executive Education connects the community with the best of what we offer in our MBA programs, plus more.”

The University of Utah was the only program in the West to rank in the top 25 for student satisfaction. Financial Times ranks executive education programs using a variety of criteria such as course design, teaching methods and materials, faculty, quality of participants and more. For additional information, please visit https://rankings.ft.com/home/executive-education.

###

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with “doing.” The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in five areas and executive education curricula. The school is also home to more than 20 institutes, centers and initiatives, which deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.