The University of West Florida and Coastal Alabama Community College celebrated the launch of a new agreement that facilitates a seamless transition from associate’s degree programs at Coastal Alabama Community College to bachelor’s degree programs in healthcare at UWF at a signing ceremony on Jan. 8 at Coastal Alabama Community College’s Bay Minette campus.

The agreement guarantees acceptance for graduates of the Associate of Applied Sciences in Registered Nursing and AAS in Medical Laboratory Technology programs at Coastal Alabama Community College into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and B.S. in Medical Laboratory Sciences programs, respectively, housed in UWF’s Usha Kundu, MD College of Health.

“We are excited about this opportunity to provide students from Coastal Alabama Community College a smooth transition to degree programs at the University of West Florida,” said Dr. David Bellar, dean of UWF’s Usha Kundu, MD College of Health. “Graduates from these two programs will find a welcoming home in the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health.”

The AAS RN degree prepares students who wish to transfer into the BSN track at UWF and the AAS MLT degree prepares students who wish to transfer into the MLS track at UWF.

“We are very proud of this partnership which will allow our students to further their educational attainment on career pathways to in-demand occupations along the Gulf Coast,” said Frazier Payne, Interim President of Coastal Alabama Community College.

The agreement works to address the growing need for more healthcare professionals in the region. The Florida Center of Nursing estimates a sharp decline in registered nurses by 2025.

“I am excited about this partnership as it provides an opportunity for Coastal AL students to complete a UWF course prior to their graduation with their associates degree,” said Crystal Bennett, director of UWF’s School of Nursing.

For more information about UWF’s Usha Kundu College of Health, visit uwf.edu/ukcoh. To learn more about transferring to UWF, visit uwf.edu/transfer.

For more information about Coastal Alabama Community College, visit coastalalabama.edu.