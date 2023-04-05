Newswise — The University of West Florida College of Business has earned re-accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, known as AACSB International.

AACSB International is the largest and most-recognized global accrediting body for business schools that offer undergraduate and graduate degrees. First accredited in 1994, UWF’s College of Business maintains AACSB accreditation by demonstrating an ongoing commitment to the highest standards of excellence for curriculum, faculty, learner success and strategic program management. Less than 5% of business schools worldwide have earned AACSB accreditation.

“There is no better affirmation of the quality of the education provided by a College of Business anywhere in the world than AACSB accreditation,” said Richard Fountain, dean of the College of Business. “Every accredited institution goes through a continuous improvement review every five years. While it is a rigorous process, it provides reassurance that the faculty and staff of the College of Business meet these exacting standards. Congratulations to our faculty and staff, as well as our students past, present and future, for this significant accomplishment.”

UWF’s College of Business prepares students for successful careers by providing high-impact, student-focused courses, relevant and innovative research and real-world experiences. The college is consistently ranked and awarded for its programs. The college’s online MBA program and online Master of Accountancy program recently received recognition from U.S. News and World Report. Supply chain logistics students are among the all-time leaders in the Annual Operation Simulation Case Competition in Denver, Colorado. UWF has won the competition twice and placed in the top three on multiple occasions. The college houses five centers that offer programs for the community including the Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz Center for Leadership, the Center for Entrepreneurship, the Center for Supply Chain Management Excellence, the Florida Small Business Development Center at UWF and the Louis A. Maygarden Center for Financial Literacy.

To learn more about the UWF College of Business, visit uwf.edu/cob.