Newswise — Jacob Shively, Associate Professor from University of West Florida:

"In the final weeks of presidential campaigning, one low visibility issue to watch is each campaign’s ground game. Get-out-the vote can be make-or-break in tight swing states. Harris already holds a substantially larger war chest, and her team is devoting over four times as much to their “ground game” in battleground states. Trump and his team, by contrast, are relying upon outside PACs, like those supported by Elon Musk and Turning Point USA. Those organizations may prove more nimble than a traditional campaign, but they are also far less experienced and far more experimental. Harris also enjoys a three-to-one advantage on advertising and postage. Voters may get annoyed with that form of outreach by the end of October, but it also keeps the vote top of mind for party faithful. With early voting now a regular feature of most state ballots, that Harris advantage, again, may tip the scales."