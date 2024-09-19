Newswise — Earlier today, the university learned of vandalism and intimidation, personally targeting several of GW’s trustees and their families at their homes and among their neighbors. GWPD has notified law enforcement officials and has offered full cooperation in support of their investigations. If the perpetrators of these cynical and threatening acts are identified, we will take all appropriate steps in accordance with all applicable local laws and university policies.

The real and complex issues and tragedies confronting the world will not be addressed through destructive activities that implicitly threaten individual safety; in fact, they undercut meaningful and productive dialogue and stand in stark contrast to our community values.