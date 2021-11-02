Newswise — REDLANDS, California — November 2, 2021 — The University of Redlands (U of R) has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement with REACH Redlands, LLC—a joint venture of Republic Metropolitan, Arteco Partners, and Creative Housing Associates—to develop 30 acres of land located around the Arrow rail station at U of R in a project known as University Village. REACH Redlands, LLC was chosen following a long-term deliberative process by the University’s selection committee comprised of U of R trustees and administrators.

“This is a big step forward in making the University Village project a reality,” says U of R President Krista Newkirk. “The University Village is vital to the University’s future and beneficial to the entire Redlands community. This is an opportunity to responsibly address the growing needs of our current and future generations.”

University Village is envisioned as a vibrant, transit-oriented, sustainable neighborhood with a village green to host public gatherings, special events, seasonal celebrations, and farmers’ markets for all Redlands residents to enjoy. The vision also includes retail and restaurant destinations, a boutique hotel, and a mix of different housing types. The selection of the innovative town-building consortium of three forward-thinking companies will make this grand vision a reality.

Initial input on conceptual designs for University Village was gathered from over 200 area residents and community members through a fall 2017 questionnaire and a series of on-campus workshops and public presentations.

“We have taken our time to ensure this project meets the needs of the University of Redlands and the local community as a whole,” says U of R Trustee and Chair of the Campus Planning Committee Bob Oda ’69, who also served on the selection committee. “We look forward to this next phase of negotiating the terms of the deal and refining the project’s design.”

Speaking at a recent kickoff-off meeting, REACH executive Kevin Roberts said, "University Village is a legacy project for all of us, and as town builders, this is an exciting opportunity of a lifetime to create a fully sustainable town and gown neighborhood for this great institution."

To learn more about the University Village, please visit Redlands.edu/universityvillage.