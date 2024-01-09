Newswise — In a compelling study published on 20 November 2023 in Entrepreneurship Education, researchers delve into the various factors that drive green entrepreneurial intentions among undergraduate students in an emerging economy. The study highlights the role of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in fostering this mindset among students, who are key to sustainable business practices.



The study takes a deep dive into the dynamics of environmental entrepreneurship among undergraduates, applying theoretical frameworks such as the Theory of Reasoned Action (TRA), Flow Theory (FT), and Generational Theory (GT). It examines how their attitude toward entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial knowledge and motivation, proactiveness for entrepreneurship (as a personality trait), and their environmental values interact with the support provided by universities to shape their green entrepreneurial intentions. The study integrates theories like the Theory of Reasoned Action (TRA), Flow Theory (FT), and Generational Theory (GT) to develop a comprehensive understanding of the variables influencing these intentions.



Sanjoy Kumar Roy, the study's lead researcher, emphasizes the critical role of nurturing green entrepreneurial mindsets among young adults, particularly in addressing environmental challenges through innovative business ventures. This research underscores the critical importance of education and supportive ecosystems in cultivating green entrepreneurial intentions among students, advocating for a comprehensive approach to instill sustainable business practices in emerging economies.



The study offers invaluable insights for educational institutions and policymakers, guiding them in shaping strategies that nurture environmentally sustainable business mindsets in future entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the study highlights the necessity for further research in diverse cultural contexts to broaden the global understanding of green entrepreneurial intentions and to develop effective strategies that foster sustainable entrepreneurship on a worldwide scale.

10.1007/s41959-023-00105-2

https://doi.org/10.1007/s41959-023-00105-2

Entrepreneurship Education is dedicated to exchanging the latest academic research and practical findings on various aspects of entrepreneurship education.