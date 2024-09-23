Newswise — Transcription factors are critical players in plant biology, overseeing key processes like growth, development, and stress response. Among them, the plant-specific GRAS gene family stands out due to its extensive involvement in diverse biological functions across multiple species. The GRAS gene family is named after the first three genes that were identified: GIBBERELLIC ACID INSENSITIVE (GAI), REPRESSOR OF GA1 (RGA), and SCARECROW (SCR). Despite advances in genomic research, understanding the precise roles of GRAS genes, especially their regulatory mechanisms and interactions with other molecular pathways, remains a challenge. Addressing these complexities is essential to unlock the full potential of GRAS genes for advancing crop improvement.



Conducted by researchers at the BioISI–Biosystems and Integrative Sciences Institute at the University of Lisbon, this study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad220) was published on September 27, 2023, in Horticulture Research. The investigation offers a deep dive into the GRAS transcription factor family, focusing on their structural features, evolutionary development, and functional roles. The findings emphasize the critical impact of GRAS genes on regulating plant growth and adaptive responses to environmental stress.



The study highlights that GRAS proteins are integral to various plant developmental phases, including root and shoot growth, leaf formation, and fruit ripening. By interacting with other proteins and DNA, GRAS factors regulate gene expression in response to environmental signals. Notably, these proteins possess specialized domains, such as the conserved GRAS domain, which are vital for their function. The research also tackles the classification challenges posed by structural diversity within GRAS subfamilies and illustrates the evolutionary adaptation of these genes across different plant species. This comprehensive analysis of GRAS proteins provides a foundation for enhancing crop resilience and productivity.



Dr. Ana Margarida Fortes, a lead author of the study, commented, “The regulatory complexity of GRAS transcription factors exceeds our previous understanding. Our findings establish a robust framework that could be used to improve crop characteristics, particularly in response to environmental challenges, and support the development of more resilient agricultural systems.”



The insights from this research pave the way for innovative applications of GRAS gene networks in agriculture. By leveraging the regulatory capabilities of GRAS genes, scientists can potentially engineer crops with superior growth traits and enhanced stress tolerance, including resistance to drought, salinity, and extreme temperatures. Such advancements could have a profound impact on food security, particularly in areas vulnerable to climate change, by facilitating the cultivation of crops capable of thriving under challenging environmental conditions.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhad220

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhad220

Funding information

Fundação para a Ciência e Tecnologia (FCT) supported the research through Vinisense project (PTDC/BAA-DIG/4735/2020) and Research Unit grant UID/MULTI/04046/2021, awarded to BioISI. R.A. is a recipient of fellowship from BioSys PhD programme PD65-2012 (UI/BD/153054/2022).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.