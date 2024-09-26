Newswise — Ammonia is essential for producing fertilizers, chemicals, and energy, yet its conventional production methods are highly energy-intensive. Meanwhile, nitrate pollution from agricultural runoff and industrial waste threatens water ecosystems worldwide. Electrochemical nitrate reduction offers a promising solution by addressing both problems: it removes harmful nitrates from water while producing ammonia. Due to these challenges, a deeper exploration of electrochemical nitrate reduction technology is crucial.



This study (DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2024.100492), conducted by researchers from South China University of Technology and Southern University of Science and Technology, was published on September 13, 2024, in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology. The team examined the performance of in-situ evolved electrocatalysts, particularly nickel and copper foam cathodes, in converting nitrate to ammonia under practical conditions. Their findings show that used catalysts significantly outperformed pristine ones, offering valuable insights for potential industrial applications.



The research demonstrates the remarkable efficiency of in-situ evolved catalysts in enhancing the electrochemical reduction of nitrate. Nickel and copper foam cathodes, when used, self-activated and greatly improved nitrate-to-ammonia conversion compared to their original states. However, the presence of calcium and bicarbonate ions posed a challenge by forming scales that blocked the active sites on the catalysts, particularly when treating actual groundwater over continuous flow operation. Despite these obstacles, the findings highlight the potential for treating nitrate-polluted groundwater, showing promise for scalable applications in water purification and green chemistry.



Dr. Yang Lei, one of the lead scientists, highlighted the impact of the findings: “Our research not only addresses the pressing issue of nitrate pollution but also provides a feasible solution for sustainable ammonia production. The in-situ evolution of these catalysts opens up new possibilities for designing highly efficient systems that can tackle real-world environmental problems.”



This study holds the potential to transform both ammonia production and water treatment. By enhancing nitrate reduction efficiency, it offers a cleaner, more energy-efficient alternative to the traditional Haber-Bosch process. The technology could help industries reduce energy consumption and lower their environmental impact. Looking ahead, future research will aim to improve catalyst durability and performance during long-term operations, particularly in treating actual wastewater.

