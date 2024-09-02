Newswise — A research team has reviewed the crucial role of light-dependent protochlorophyllide oxidoreductase (LPOR) in chlorophyll synthesis and chloroplast development, particularly during the dark-light transition in plants. Their review highlights LPOR's importance in optimizing chlorophyll production under varying environmental conditions, such as light intensity and quality. This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for breeding stress-tolerant plant varieties by unraveling the regulatory mechanisms of LPOR, paving the way for innovations in plant germplasm resource development.

The growing global population has sharply increased the demand for food, making the improvement of light use efficiency (LUE) in crops a primary strategy for enhancing yield potential. LUE refers to the efficiency by which a crop produces biomass from absorbed light energy, heavily relying on photosynthetic efficiency, where chlorophyll plays a vital role. Current research highlights the essential role of light-dependent protochlorophyllide oxidoreductase (LPOR) in chlorophyll synthesis and chloroplast development, especially in angiosperms. Moreover, extensive research shows that LPOR is vital in the response to abiotic stress. Therefore, a comprehensive review of research on LPOR is essential for advancing the development of stress-resistant plant germplasm.

A review article (DOI: 10.48130/tia-0024-0019) published in Technology in Agronomy on 19 August 2024, aims to offer references for cultivating and innovating plant germplasm resources with enhanced stress tolerance.

This review provides a comprehensive analysis of LPOR, a key enzyme in chlorophyll biosynthesis and chloroplast development. Researchers first review the characteristics of LPOR, including its gene expression patterns, structural characteristics and its essential role in the light-induced reduction of protochlorophyllide (Pchlide) to chlorophyllide (Chlide). Different types of LPOR were identified in multiple species, with varying expression patterns. These variations in expression and substrate-dependent LPOR activity optimize dark preparations to ensure efficient chlorophyll synthesis with minimal impact on photosynthesis. LPOR is highly similar to the SDR family and relies on conserved cysteine residues for substrate binding and catalytic activity. Furthermore, the review explores regulation of LPOR by environmental factors, including light–dark transition and abiotic stress. Research on light signal regulation of LPOR primarily focuses on plants turning green during the transition from darkness to light. Stress factors such as water, salt/drought, cold, heat, and shade have varying effects on LPOR activity, protein, and transcriptional levels. Despite significant advancements in understanding LPOR's function, the review identifies gaps in knowledge, particularly regarding the regulatory mechanisms of LPOR at the posttranslational level and its precise regulation under fluctuating environmental conditions. Researchers stress that addressing these gaps is crucial for optimizing chlorophyll synthesis, enhancing light energy utilization, and developing stress-tolerant plant varieties, which could have significant implications for crop yield and agricultural sustainability.

According to the study's lead researcher, Wen-yu Yang, “Here, a perspective on chlorophyll synthesis and the development of chloroplasts is offered, the importance of LPOR in safeguarding plant light energy utilization is summarized, the gene expression pattern and structural-functional features of LPOR are outlined, as well as the role of LPOR in abiotic stress tolerance response, the catalytic mechanism of LPOR as well as the modulation of LPOR by light signals and other environmental factors are discussed. ”

In summary, this review underscores the vital role of LPOR in chlorophyll biosynthesis and its regulation across different plant species. LPOR is crucial for efficient light energy utilization and stress response in plants. Future research is needed to explore the complex regulatory mechanisms of LPOR, particularly under varying environmental conditions, to optimize chlorophyll synthesis. This understanding could lead to the development of stress-tolerant crops, ultimately enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

###

References

DOI

10.48130/tia-0024-0019

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.48130/tia-0024-0019

Funding information

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32071963).

About Technology in Agronomy

Technology in Agronomy (e-ISSN 2835-9445) is an open access, online-only academic journal sharing worldwide research in breakthrough technologies and applied sciences in agronomy. Technology in Agronomy publishes original research articles, reviews, opinions, methods, editorials, letters, and perspectives in all aspects of applied sciences and technology related to production agriculture, including (but not limited to): agronomy, crop science, soil science, precision agriculture, and agroecology.