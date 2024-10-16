Newswise — Photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert light into chemical energy, relies on the intricate interaction of various proteins. A central player in this system is the cytochrome b6f complex, which facilitates electron flow between Photosystem II and Photosystem I. However, studying this mechanism in crop species like tomatoes has proven difficult. Due to these challenges, further research was necessary to explore the PetM domain’s role in maintaining stable photosynthetic processes under fluctuating light conditions.



On November 8, 2023, scientists from the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology, along with international collaborators, published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad224) their research in Horticulture Research. The study examined the function of a gene encoding the PetM domain-containing protein in tomatoes using CRISPR/Cas9 knockout technology. The PetM gene knockout led to significant shifts in electron transport and pigment production under varying light intensities, underscoring the protein’s role in photosynthetic adaptation. These findings could lead to breakthroughs in optimizing photosynthesis for higher crop yields.



The research explored the physiological and metabolic impact of removing the PetM gene in tomato plants. Under both low and high light, the knockout lines exhibited reduced electron transport and CO 2 assimilation, along with changes in chlorophyll and carotenoid levels. While plants maintained basal CO 2 levels in low light, high light conditions led to photoinhibition. Additionally, the metabolic profiles revealed decreased glyceric acid and alterations in key amino acids. These results suggest that the PetM protein helps stabilize the cytochrome b6f complex under high light, ensuring efficient electron transport and preventing harmful reactive oxygen species, highlighting its evolutionary significance in adapting to terrestrial environments.



Dr. Alisdair R. Fernie from the Max-Planck-Institute emphasized the broader impact of the findings: “While the PetM domain has been studied in model organisms, our research extends this knowledge to tomatoes, a major crop species. Understanding how the PetM domain stabilizes the cytochrome b6f complex under different light conditions opens the door to enhancing photosynthesis efficiency in agricultural settings. This is especially critical as we face global challenges in food security and climate resilience.”



The identification of the PetM domain’s role in photosynthesis could have significant agricultural implications. Enhancing electron transport efficiency, particularly under high-light conditions, offers a promising target for genetic engineering aimed at increasing crop yields. Stabilizing photosynthesis could improve crop resilience to varying environmental conditions, especially in regions with intense sunlight. This research could contribute to innovative strategies in crop development and sustainable agriculture, addressing global food security challenges.

