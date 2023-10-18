As part of the UNM Health Sciences Center, the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center would like to share the following news.

Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE — In a town hall, health and health science leaders from The University of New Mexico and around the state provided answers for Sen. Ben Ray Luján, (D) New Mexico, regarding the causes and possible solutions to New Mexico’s challenges in growing and maintaining a vibrant health care workforce. They shared on ways to enhance federal partnerships that could help, including bringing more resources to New Mexico to serve as an incubator for new innovations.

The town hall was part of Luján’s series of community discussions around the state listening to different stakeholders’ perspectives on health care issues. At this town hall, hosted by Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Doug Ziedonis, MD, MPH, CEO of the UNM Health System and Executive Vice President of UNM Health Sciences, joined Sanjeev Arora, MD, founder and director of UNM’s Project ECHO; Angela Ramirez, deputy chief of staff to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra; Gloria Doherty, PhD, PPA, MSN, RN, Adult Nurse Specialist, ACNO-BC, FAANP, New Mexico Nurses Association; Andres Gensini, MD, FAAFP, vice president of clinical affairs for Presbyterian Medical Services; and Troy Clark, president/CEO of the New Mexico Hospital Association.

Luján began the discussion by explaining that health care issues are personal issues, reminding the audience of a stroke he suffered a year and a half ago where he received care at UNM Hospital.

“While I was at UNM Hospital receiving excellent care, I made friends with the nurses, doctors, and teams caring for me,” Luján said. “If you really want to know what’s going on inside, talk to the person who cleans the building!”

Expressing his sincerity and gratitude for all health care workers, Luján opened the discussion to hear about New Mexico’s health care workforce challenges. Doherty explained that our state needs more than 5,000 nurses to fill the shortage in every county. Troy stated urban hospitals are overcapacity and rural hospitals are under capacity as a result of rural hospitals not having basic service lines, forcing the smaller hospitals to send patients to Albuquerque.