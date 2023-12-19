Newswise — Nearly two in five U.S. adults have high cholesterol, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Untreated, high cholesterol can lead to heart disease and stroke, which are two of the top causes of death in the U.S. Worldwide;, cardiovascular diseases claim nearly 18 million lives every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Study in a nutshell UNM researchers developed a vaccine to block a protein that heightens cholesterol levels, by creating an antibody response against the particles.

The remedy was created with vaccine platform technology developed at The University of New Mexico.

The vaccine has been tested on mice and monkeys with promising results.

A new vaccine developed by researchers at The University of New Mexico School of Medicine could be a game-changer, providing an inexpensive method to lower “bad” LDL cholesterol, which creates dangerous plaques that can block blood vessels. In a recent study published in NPJ Vaccines, a team led by Bryce Chackerian, PhD, Regents’ Professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, reported the vaccines lowered LDL cholesterol almost as effectively as an expensive class of drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors. “We are interested in trying to develop another approach that would be less expensive and more broadly applicable, not just in the United States, but also in places that don't have the resources to afford these very, very expensive therapies,” Chackerian said.

For a condition with such a profound global impact, one would think treatments for high cholesterol levels would be more accessible and affordable. Abinash Achrekar, MD, MPH, learned firsthand that is not the case. Achrekar, a cardiologist, is the vice chair and professor In the UNM Department of Internal Medicine. Not only has he treated countless patients with high cholesterol, he is a patient himself. “I'm a cardiologist, and I have high cholesterol,” he said. “I was actually diagnosed when I was a young man about the age of 16.” Since then, Achrekar said he has used different treatments, like statins – which close to 200 million people use worldwide – and the PCSK9 monoclonal shot. This is a newer medicine that targets the PCSK9 protein; a molecule made in the liver that circulates through the bloodstream and negatively regulates the metabolism of LDL cholesterol. Basically, the more PCSK9 your body makes, the higher your LDL cholesterol will be. Achrekar said the twice-monthly injections to block that protein reduce his bad cholesterol by about 60%, but they are expensive and require prior authorization from a primary care doctor or cardiologist. “They do take some time processing with the insurance companies, but they're life-saving,” he said. “These medicines have been shown not only to lower cholesterol, but to reduce the chances of heart attack, stroke and dying.” Chackerian and his colleagues wanted all patients who face that risk to have a treatment option. So, using vaccine platform technology he developed at UNM, Chackerian partnered with researchers across the U.S. to create a new vaccine that specifically targets PCSK9.

This is a vaccine that we think can have a global impact. So, not just in the United States, but around the world where heart disease is a significant problem. — Bryce Chackerian, PhD, Regents’ Professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, UNM School of Medicine