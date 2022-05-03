Abstract:

Background: Haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (haplo-HSCT) is widely used as a curative treatment strategy for most types of hematological diseases. However, strategies for enhancing the graft versus leukemia (GVL) effect without aggravating the graft versus host disease (GVHD) effect are still being pursued.

Methods: A retrospective cohort study was performed to compare the outcomes between combined unrelated umbilical cord blood (UCB-haplo HSCT) and haplo HSCT.

Results: The results showed that neither aGVHD nor cGVHD was increased in the UCB-haplo HSCT group, and the engraftment and infection rates were similar between the two groups. However, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were significantly improved, while transplantation-related mortality (TRM) and relapse were significantly decreased in the UCB-haplo HSCT group by both univariate and multivariate analyses.

Conclusion: Our results indicated that the addition of a UCB unit could improve the prognosis of haplo-HSCT and enhance the GVL effect without increasing the incidence of GVHD.