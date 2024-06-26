Abstract

Newswise — Digital transformation (DT) is an adaptive strategy in the evolving tech and business landscape. It helps organizations enhance operations and customer experiences to remain competitive. However, defining digital transformation, creating a universal taxonomy, and developing a practical assessment model remain challenges. This study aims to establish a comprehensive DT taxonomy by deconstructing DT into various dimensions. The research goes a step further by developing sub-dimensions and indicators, offering essential tools for investigating an organization's DT status. The study emphasizes the importance of considering industry-specific approaches, with a focus on the retail sector as a practical case study. Our research employs a structured approach, including an extensive literature review, focus group interviews, and the utilization of the FAHP method and e-surveys to prioritize DT taxonomy dimensions. The study makes significant contributions, including providing a clear DT definition, bridging the gap between corporate and academic perspectives, and introducing a practical survey questionnaire for DT initiatives. We highlight the critical role of customer experience, DT training, and resource allocation, and introduce a conceptual model illustrating the dynamic relationship among organizational operations, DT technology, and process optimization. This model also proposed the moderating roles played by customer experience and resource allocation.