Newswise — Web3 represents the next evolutionary phase of the internet, emphasizing decentralization and user empowerment. It is built on blockchain technology, aiming to transform the digital landscape by offering enhanced data ownership, privacy, and security. This new era of the web introduces a paradigm shift towards a democratized internet, where users have more control over their data and interactions. Through its innovative infrastructure, Web3 seeks to establish a more open, transparent, and accessible internet, challenging traditional centralized models and potentially reshaping the digital economy and social interactions.



In a recent study (doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bcra.2023.100173) published in Blockchain: Research and Applications on 1 March 2024, researchers have delved into the decentralized internet, providing crucial insights into how Web3 projects are categorized and received within the digital realm, highlighting the significant advancements and user engagement in this burgeoning technological space.



In this pivotal study, researchers meticulously analyzed the landscape of Web3 technology, breaking new ground by categorizing it into infrastructure and application layers. The infrastructure component lays the foundational framework, consisting of blockchain networks and protocols that enable decentralized operations. On the application side, the study delves into diverse domains such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and the Metaverse, illustrating how these innovations are reshaping online interactions and transactions. By examining 200 leading Web3 projects, the study not only maps out the existing ecosystem but also evaluates the popularity and adoption trends of these technologies. This in-depth analysis reveals the emerging patterns and growth trajectories within the Web3 space, providing valuable insights into its potential to disrupt traditional internet paradigms and foster a new era of digital interaction that prioritizes user sovereignty and decentralized governance.



"The findings from our study illuminate the vast potential and current standing of Web3 technology. By dissecting the infrastructure and applications that form the backbone of Web3, we can better understand its trajectory and the areas ripe for innovation," stated Renke Huang, lead author of the study.



Web3's decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Metaverse applications not only redefine user interaction within the digital space but also herald new business models and opportunities for innovation.

