Abstract

Age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal disorders are the main causes of visual impairment worldwide. In the past, these retinal diseases, especially dry age-related macular degeneration, proliferative diabetic retinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa, were treated with traditional surgery and drugs. However, the effect was moderate. In recent years, researchers have used embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, olfactory ensheathing cells and other stem cells to conduct experiments and found that stem cells can inhibit inflammation, regulate immune response, secrete neurotrophic factors, and differentiate into retinal cells to replace and promote restoration of the damaged parts. These stem cells have the potential to treat retinal diseases. Whether it is in animal experiments or clinical trials, the increase in the number of retinal cells, maintenance of function and improvement of visual function all reflect the advanced of stem cells to treat retinal diseases, but its risk preserves the donor’s hidden pathogenic genes, immune rejection and tumorigenicity. With the development of exosomes study, researchers have discovered that exosomes come from a wide range of sources and can be secreted by almost all types of cells. Using exosomes with stem cell to treat retinal diseases is more effective than using stem cells alone. This review article summarizes the recent advances in the application of olfactory ensheathing cells and stem cells/exosomes in the treatment of retinal disorders.