Newswise — LJI Professor Sujan Shresta, Ph.D., is an expert on flaviviruses such as dengue, and she has pioneered an RNA-based vaccine platform to advance dengue vaccine development.

Shresta Lab Homepage

In the news:

Expert alert: San Diego scientist available to comment on local dengue case

LJI Professor Sujan Shresta wins new funding to investigate dengue and chikungunya virus vaccines