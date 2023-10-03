Article title: Complex urban atmosphere alters alveolar stem cells niche properties and drives lung fibrosis

Authors: Randa Belgacemi, Bruno Ribeiro Baptista, Grégoire Justeau, Marylène Toigo, Andrew Frauenpreis, Rojda Yilmaz, Audrey Der Vartanian, Mathieu Cazaunau, Edouard Pangui, Antonin Bergé, Aline Gratien, Juan Camilo Macias Rodriguez, Saverio Bellusci, Geneviève Derumeaux, Jorge Boczkowski, Denise Al Alam, Patrice Coll, Sophie Lanone, Laurent Boyer

From the authors: “Identifying the mechanisms underlying the effect of air pollution on lung alveolarization and regeneration would help to develop new strategies allowing to repopulate progenitor cells directly, or by acting through their mesenchymal niche once the alveolar lesions are established.”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.