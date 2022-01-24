Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recently recognized Sandia National Laboratories as one of 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

Sandia’s platinum designation — the highest category of award — honors the value the Labs has exhibited for the unique contributions of veterans in the workplace through a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills veterans acquired through their military service.

According to HIRE Vets, Sandia demonstrated rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans and more.

In 2020, Sandia hired 556 veterans and retained them for at least 12 months. In that same year, 10% of Sandia employees self-identified as veterans.

“I am proud of our efforts to attract military veterans and help them continue their service to the nation at Sandia Labs,” said Laboratories Director James Peery. “We share a dedication to national security and a commitment to exceptional service. Veterans are a vital part of our workforce, and this Department of Labor platinum award recognizes that great things come from working with members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have steadfastly served.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. There are different awards for large, medium and small employers that fit into two award tiers: platinum and gold.