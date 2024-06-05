US has the Highest Maternal Mortality Rate among High-Income Countries

Newswise — WASHINGTON (June 5, 2024)-Women in the United States are much more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than women in other high income countries, according to a new study. The report compares maternal death rates and other information including the supply of midwives and OB-GYN’s by country.

The study found the US mortality rate of 22.6 per 100,000 was 50% higher than the rate in the next closest country studied. Norway had the lowest maternal death rate followed by Switzerland.

The researchers say that comparatively limited healthcare coverage, access to care and a shortage of maternal health professionals are all factors contributing to the high death rates in the United States.

Jameta Barlow is a community health psychologist and an assistant professor of writing at GW. She is also the Director of Undergraduate Studies for the Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program. Barlow utilizes decolonizing methodologies to disrupt intergenerational trauma, chronic health diseases and structural policies adversely affecting Black girls' and women's health. She has spent nearly 22 years in transdisciplinary collaborations with physicians, public health practitioners, researchers, policy administrators, activists, political appointees, and community members in diverse settings. Her writings on Black girls' and women's health, intersectionality and restorative health practices in psychology and public health research appear in various publications.

Caitlin Murphy is a research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert in maternal and child health, women’s health, reproductive health and disparities in health among vulnerable populations. She has done previous research on maternal mental health dark zones.

Nancy Gaba is professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the GW School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.

Candice Chen Is an associate professor of health policy and management focused on the health workforce, primary care, the health professions and how medical schools can address workforce issues. Chen is also a board-certified pediatrician who can talk about the impact of the lack of OB-GYN’s on maternal and child health.

