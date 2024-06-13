Newswise — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the abortion pill mifespristone. The drug, which was used in nearly two -thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year will remain widely available.

In the ruling, justices found that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the FDA’s approval of the medication. The case has now been thrown out.

This is the court’s first abortion decision since justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary regarding the latest update on this case. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations.

Elizabeth Borkowski is a senior research scientist in Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include reproductive health and U.S. healthcare policy affecting women's health. She is available to comment on the science and safety of mifepristone.