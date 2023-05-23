Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Paul B. Rothman, MD, has been appointed as a member of the USC Health System Board, which provides strategic oversight and governance over Keck Medicine of USC and university clinical services.

Rothman, former CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and retired dean of medical faculty for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, brings his leadership acumen as well as clinical and scientific expertise in rheumatology and molecular immunology to this advisory role.

“Paul Rothman is a most-highly respected and accomplished physician-leader with a strategic vision, and we are honored to have him join the USC Health System Board,” said Steven D. Shapiro, MD, senior vice president for health affairs, University of Southern California. “His insight and experience leading one of the most preeminent academic health systems will be invaluable as we usher our innovative academic medical center into the future.”

In addition to his leadership experience, Rothman also is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Society for Clinical Investigation. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and served as president in 2014.

“I look forward to working alongside the esteemed professionals of the USC Health System Board as we advance the mission of the health system to deliver cutting-edge care and groundbreaking research to Los Angeles and beyond,” said Rothman.

Rothman also previously served as dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Iowa and as head of medicine at the University of Iowa. Prior to this, he served as vice chairman for research and founding director of the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he joined the faculty in 1990.

Rothman earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his medical degree from Yale University. He completed both an internal medicine residency and a rheumatology fellowship at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as well as a postdoctoral biochemistry fellowship at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

