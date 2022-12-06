Newswise — LOS ANGELES — The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital watchdog organization, has named USC Norris Cancer Hospital a 2022 Top Teaching Hospital.

“This prestigious national honor, which highlights a hospital’s achievements in patient safety and quality, is one of the most competitive awards a hospital can receive,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of USC Norris Cancer Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC. “I am proud of our efforts to maintain the highest standards of care.”

This is the second year in a row the hospital has won a Top Teaching Hospital award.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank highest among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses the quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance, including practices for safe surgery and preventing patient risks.

Over 2,200 hospitals nationwide were considered for a Top Hospital award, which recognized hospitals in four categories: children’s, general, rural and teaching.

A total of 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including 58 Top Teaching Hospitals.

USC Norris Cancer Hospital is part of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is part of Keck Medicine of USC. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has designated the cancer center as one of the nation’s 51 comprehensive cancer centers, a select group of institutions providing leadership in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports/top-hospitals.

