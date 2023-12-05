Newswise — LOS ANGELES — The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital watchdog organization, has named USC Norris Cancer Hospital a 2023 Top Teaching Hospital. This is the third year in a row the hospital has received this distinction.

“I am incredibly proud that once again, USC Norris Cancer Hospital ranked among the top hospitals in the country,” said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of USC Norris Cancer Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC. “This prestigious honor reflects our rigorous safety and quality standards and our continuous commitment to our patients, as well as our passion for inspiring the next generation of medical providers.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank highest among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses the quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance, including practices for safe surgery and preventing patient risk.

Over 2,100 hospitals nationwide were considered for a Top Hospital award, which recognized hospitals in four categories: children’s, general, rural and teaching. One hundred thirty-two hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including 75 Top Teaching Hospitals.

USC Norris Cancer Hospital’s cancer program is ranked No. 15 in the country according to the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings. The hospital is part of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has been designated by the National Cancer Institute as one of the nation’s 51 comprehensive cancer centers, a select group of institutions providing leadership in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education.

