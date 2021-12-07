Newswise — LOS ANGELES — USC Norris Cancer Hospital, part of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization.

“This is a tremendous honor, and recognizes USC Norris Hospital for its achievements in patient safety and quality,” said Marty Sargeant, CEO of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital.

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for a Top Hospital award, which recognized hospitals in four categories: children’s, general, rural and teaching.

A total of 149 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including 72 Top Teaching Hospitals.

“USC Norris Cancer Hospital’s designation is a reflection of our dedication to excellence across many areas of hospital performance, including infection rates, surgery and the hospital’s capacity to prevent errors,” said Caryn Lerman, PhD, director of the cancer center. “I am very proud that even when facing the challenges of the pandemic, we continued to ensure the highest level of care for our patients and continued the important research that leads to cancer treatment breakthroughs.”

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has designated the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center as one of the nation’s 51 comprehensive cancer centers, a select group of institutions providing leadership in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education. USC Norris has held this designation since 1973, at which time it was named as one of the first eight such centers in the country. Every day, USC Norris scientists and physicians join patients and the community in the fight against cancer.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is part of Keck Medicine of USC. For more information about Keck Medicine, including the cancer center, please visit news.KeckMedicine.org.