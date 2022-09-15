Newswise — Roger Innes strives to understand the genetic and biochemical basis of disease resistance in plants. He studies how plants can recognize pathogens and actively respond.

Innes is a Distinguished Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Biology at Indiana University Bloomington. The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded Innes, his lab members, and colleagues with an over $1.2 million research grant to generate wheat and barley lines with enhanced resistance to Fusarium Head Blight caused by the fungus Fusarium graminearum.

