Newswise — Following a recall of ready-to-eat meat by BrucePac over possible listeria contamination, the USDA has released a list of schools that received the products.

The list includes schools in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The recall has now expanded to additional products to include more than 11 million pounds of products. According to the USDA, BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of listeria during a routine product testing which affected other meat and poultry items.

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.