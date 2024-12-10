Newswise — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a federal order for the testing of the nation’s milk supply.

This order comes following the increase in bird flu cases. The virus was first detected in March in a Texas cow and has since continued to spread.

Under this federal order, regulators will be able to test samples from dairy farms.

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.