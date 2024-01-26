Mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (MSCs) have garnered significant attention in the field of regenerative medicine due to their remarkable therapeutic potential. MSCs play a pivotal role in maintaining tissue homeostasis and possess diverse functions in tissue repair and recovery in various organs. These cells are characterized by easy accessibility, few ethical concerns, and adaptability to in vitro cultures, making them a valuable resource for cell therapy in several clinical conditions. Over the years, it has been shown that the true therapeutic power of MSCs lies not in cell engraftment and replacement but in their ability to produce critical paracrine factors, including cytokines, growth factors, and exosomes (EXOs), which modulate the tissue microenvironment and facilitate repair and regeneration processes. Consequently, MSC-derived products, such as conditioned media and EXOs, are now being extensively evaluated for their potential medical applications, offering advantages over the long-term use of whole MSCs. However, the efficacy of MSC-based treatments varies in clinical trials due to both intrinsic differences resulting from the choice of diverse cell sources and non-standardized production methods. To address these concerns and to enhance MSC therapeutic potential, researchers have explored many priming strategies, including exposure to inflammatory molecules, hypoxic conditions, and three-dimensional culture techniques. These approaches have optimized MSC secretion of functional factors, empowering them with enhanced immunomodulatory, angiogenic, and regenerative properties tailored to specific medical conditions. In fact, various priming strategies show promise in the treatment of numerous diseases, from immune-related disorders to acute injuries and cancer. Currently, in order to exploit the full therapeutic potential of MSC therapy, the most important challenge is to optimize the modulation of MSCs to obtain adapted cell therapy for specific clinical disorders. In other words, to unlock the complete potential of MSCs in regenerative medicine, it is crucial to identify the most suitable tissue source and develop in vitro manipulation protocols specific to the type of disease being treated.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stromal/stem cells, Therapeutic properties, Paracrine effects, Cell priming, Cell-free therapies, Regenerative medicine

Core Tip: Mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (MSCs) offer important therapeutic effects in the field of regenerative medicine. Their key role lies in the production of paracrine factors that modulate tissue environments and allow their repair following insults. Recently, MSC-derived products such as exosomes and conditioned media are replacing whole MSCs in clinical applications. In this regard, to optimize the results of MSC-based treatment, researchers have explored priming strategies in order to enhance MSC properties. Realizing the full potential of MSC therapy depends on identifying the right tissue source and developing priming strategies specific to the disease being treated.