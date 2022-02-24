One of the greatest challenges facing leaders today is creating a culture of inclusiveness, where all members are treated equitably and feel equally valued. To develop truly inclusive behaviors, leaders must start by understanding the psychological mechanisms that are holding them back. Then, they can take actions — including using the “mantra” technique — to ensure their behavior has the intended impact. A mantra is a phrase that is repeated silently before entering a challenging context to focus the mind and body on a clear, unambiguous intention. The authors teach mantra as a tool to help leaders behave in a way that’s consistent with their values. Here, they offer simple steps to help leaders harness the power of mantra in creating inclusive spaces.

Link: https://hbr.org/2022/02/using-a-mantra-to-be-a-more-inclusive-leader