NBC 5 Chicago recently interviewed Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) Founder and President, Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., on the use of Virtual Reality (VR) in clinical settings such as oncology and obstetrics.

“Creating a virtual reality experience that lowered anxiety and stress in patients that undergo chemotherapy was our goal,” says Giordano. He also describes how the VR headsets were used to support a patient experiencing pain during labor and childbirth.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/tech-trends/tech-trends-doctor-uses-virtual-reality-to-ease-suffering-of-chemotherapy-patients/2936693/

