Newswise — MANKATO, Minn.—If you smoke, you may be at a point where you want to quit, but you need guidance on how to get from the "here" of smoking to the "there" of not smoking . Here are tips on getting started on the tobacco-free path from Patrick Bigaouette, MD , a psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota.

Calculate the costs of smoking

Smoking negatively impacts your body, the people around you, and your wallet:

Smoking increases your risk of many diseases, including cancer , cardiovascular disease , and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease . It can also reduce your life expectancy.

The people around you, such as loved ones, friends, and coworkers, can be affected by secondhand smoke.

Do the math. A pack of cigarettes costs around 12 dollars. A package a day for 30 gives a total of $360 per month. Smoking also costs you time when you take time away from work, family and other activities to do so.

E-cigarettes have similar physical and financial costs, although the health risks are not yet fully understood as they are relatively new. Also, these products are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, so there are no regulations as to what is in them.

Know when you're ready to quit

Why is it so hard to quit? Nicotine stimulates the idea of ​​reward in the brain and causes dopamine to be released , which causes a good feeling. Over time, you start to crave the sensations you get from nicotine, and that starts to feel normal. When the organism does not have nicotine, it goes into withdrawal.

When you reach the point where the harmful effects outweigh those you get from smoking and you recognize nicotine's hold on your daily life, you're ready. However, the decision must be yours. It is a commitment to yourself. You may have tried to quit smoking before and failed, but it may also have been for someone else, not for yourself.

Go from the "here" of smoking to the "there" of not smoking

Getting rid of tobacco is a process. Developing a quit plan can help you prepare for and stick with your decision.

Here are some elements of a successful quit smoking plan:

Commit to quit smoking. Tell your family, friends, loved ones, and those who are part of your support system.

Choose a date. Be realistic and give yourself time to put your plan into action.

Build a support system. You can find someone else to quit smoking with you, join a social network or online support group, or seek counseling to help you cope with triggers, withdrawal, and emotional challenges.

Know your triggers. It could be driving in the car, doing a specific activity or stress. Think about how you will manage your triggers or how you will avoid them altogether.

Consider the cravings. Brainstorm how you will manage cravings and treat withdrawal symptoms. Have healthy snacks on hand, practice mindfulness, take a walk, or text a support person.

Think healthy aids . These can be nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, gum, lozenges, or an inhaler, or medicines that contain bupropion or varenicline .

Work on demotivation

When people are trying to quit smoking, if they relapse, they often think the worst: "I'm a failure. I screwed up." Those thoughts can give rise to anxiety, which can cause you to revert to your usual coping technique: smoking.

If you smoke a cigarette or vape, all is not lost:

Be kind to yourself. This is hard. Less than 1 in 10 adults quit smoking each year. However, over time, 60 percent of people who try to quit smoking (often more than once) are successful.

Start over. Tomorrow is another day.

Review your quit plan. You may need to adapt it and consider what other tools you need to have.

Talk to your support system.

