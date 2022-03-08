Newswise — To meet growing demand for primary and preventive health care in Fort Worth, Tarrant and surrounding counties, UT Southwestern Medical Center has launched a new primary care clinic in the UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth.

The new primary care clinic – located on the third floor – is­ one of a dozen clinics housed at the Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center, a multispecialty outpatient facility designed to meet the medical needs of area residents from neurology to urology. The new primary care clinic offers:

well visits and physicals

pediatric and adolescent care, including immunizations for both adults and children,

care for many common illnesses and chronic illnesses, including management of conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and arthritis

women’s health care including annual exams and Pap smears

preventive health services

on-site labs and pharmacy

free parking

imaging services available at the neighboring Moncrief Cancer Institute.

Primary care appointments are available by calling 817-882-2590 or visiting UTSW’s Make an Appointment webpage. Take a virtual tour or find out more at Primary Care at UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth. UT Southwestern Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth is located at 600 South Main Street, 3rd Floor, Suite 500 Fort Worth, Texas 76104 (Directions) (817-882-2590).

The primary care physicians will have access to convenient and timely referrals to UT Southwestern specialists in Fort Worth and across the UT Southwestern Health System as needed. Eleven UT Southwestern specialties – dermatology, endocrinology, laboratory services, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, rheumatology, and urology – are currently housed at Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth. In addition, UT Southwestern offers more than a dozen cancer care programs, along with prevention screenings and other services, through the neighboring Moncrief Cancer Institute and Moncrief location of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of 51 elite comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute.

UT Southwestern Medical School is ranked among the top 20 medical schools for primary care, and UT Southwestern was again ranked the No. 1 hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth – the nation’s fourth-largest metro area, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals report for 2022. UT Southwestern also has the top ranked programs in Texas for cardiology and heart surgery, and neurology and neurosurgery and is ranked among the top 25 hospitals nationally in eight specialties ranging from brain to heart to cancer care. In Fort Worth, nationally ranked specialties include cancer, neurology, rehabilitation, and urology.

“Our family physicians at the new primary care clinic will serve patients from the western part of the Metroplex providing comprehensive care for chronic medical conditions, acute needs and preventive health,” said David Schneider, M.D., Chairman of Family and Community Medicine who holds the Perry E. Gross, M.D., Distinguished Chair in Family Medicine. “Should the need arise, they can quickly and effectively coordinate with UT Southwestern’s medical specialists at the Moncrief Medical Center as well as at the neighboring Moncrief Cancer Institute in Ft. Worth and at our main campus in Dallas.”

Opened in 2017 and located in the heart of Fort Worth’s burgeoning medical district, the 106,000-square-foot Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth is designed and built to meet the medical needs of the area. The Family and Community Medicine team Monty and Tex Moncrief Medical Center at Fort Worth includes:

Jessica Barreto, M.D., Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine. Dr. Barreto’s practice includes primary care, preventive care, women's health, well-child exams, migraine disorders, and specializes in global health and integrative medicine. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Barreto, who is fluent in Spanish, served as a Faculty Associate at UT Southwestern’s Outpatient Family Medicine-Primary Care Clinic in Dallas from 2014 to 2016, and provided primary care services to Fort Worth’s medically underserved populations through the University of North Texas and John Peter Smith Hospital. “Medicine is science plus humanity. You have to have the humanity and I think that’s what primary care is about.”

Kenneth Katzen, D.O., Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine. In addition to practicing the full spectrum of family medicine, and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT), Dr. Katzen provides medical support for Argyle High School Athletics. He is Honorary Co-Chairman, United States Congress. “I saw the relationship that my grandfather, who was a physician, had with his patients. It was a mutual relationship, and I said, ‘I want that.’ I build relationships with mutual understanding and mutual trust.”

Kevin Katzen, D.O., Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine. Clinical interests comprise all aspects of family care, including mental health and osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and he serves as a member of several professional associations, including the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, the American Osteopathic Association, and the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association. He is recipient of the AOA/Burroughs Wellcome and Fisons Resident Leadership Award and the American Osteopathic Association’s Family Medicine Faculty Development Award. “You have an opportunity in family medicine to change a life. Once you know your patients you can really individualize their care.”

Jamie Nivens, D.O., Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine. Certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, Dr. Nivens is a member of several professional associations, including the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, the American Osteopathic Association, the Texas Medical Association, and the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association. “The patient many times will tell you what’s wrong with them if you give them a chance. I’m going to give them the time to express their concerns.”

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes and includes 25 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 16 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,800 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 117,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 3 million outpatient visits a year.