Newswise — DALLAS – Dec. 02, 2022 – UT Southwestern Medical Center is one of seven health systems in the nation being recognized for its leadership development initiatives, the latest in a series of national and regional employer honors.

The National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL) honors a select number of health care systems nationwide for evidence-based leadership practices that drive quality care and improved outcomes with its Best Organizations for Leadership Development (BOLD) Award. The award recognizes strength in leadership development programming, diversity and inclusion, performance management, coaching programs, program monitoring, and recruitment.

“This national recognition further demonstrates UT Southwestern’s commitment to developing the next generation of health care leaders, along with top scientists, physicians, and other providers in the health care field,” said Holly G. Crawford, Executive Vice President for Business Affairs at UT Southwestern. “As we do with our scientific, medical, and training missions, we apply data-driven strategies to nurture leaders who contribute to our institution’s culture of integrity, inclusiveness, and collaboration, and extend those qualities throughout the organization.”

UT Southwestern, with an operating budget of over $4 billion and a workforce of nearly 23,000, earlier this year was named one of the 10 best large employers in the United States and among the top five health care employers in America’s Best Employers 2022 list compiled by Forbes and Statista. UTSW ranked No. 3 in the nation on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates, placing it in the top 1%, and highest among academic medical centers. UT Southwestern also ranked as the top health care employer for diversity in the U.S. and among the top 20 across all industries; and was the only health care institution listed among the top 20 employers nationally. UT Southwestern is among the top 40 institutions honored by Forbes as Best Employers for Women 2021 as well.

UT Southwestern has developed a broad spectrum of programming that helps develop employees for future management and leadership roles, including technical skills to master new software and technologies, and successfully navigate stress and finances.

Among its offerings are:

Leadership programs for new and recently promoted leaders

Core leadership training for all people-managers, as well as targeted programs for nurse leaders, administrators, and aspiring leaders

An M.B.A. program in collaboration with UT Dallas specifically targeted to the health care industry

Interactive programs to hone scientific leadership and management skills for junior faculty

A departmental diversity leaders group that shares ideas, expertise, and promotion of best practices to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion

Implicit bias training

Executive leadership training for senior women faculty members

Programs to develop success in obtaining research and community grants

Staff training includes aspiring and emerging leaders programs, new leader onboarding, a Master of Science in Management program, online and app-based learning and leadership opportunities, and a multitude of business resource groups that foster inclusiveness and a sense of belonging at UT Southwestern.

“As one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, UT Southwestern has many top minds in a broad range of fields that help forge a pipeline of exceptionally trained, diverse talent who are prepared to create and initiate innovative solutions for the many challenges facing health care today,” said Jeremy Falke, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at UT Southwestern.

UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is the No. 1 ranked hospital in Dallas-Fort Worth – the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area – by U.S. News & World Report and is ranked among the top hospitals nationally in nine specialties. UTSW has been recognized among Hospital Careers’ Top 100 Best Hospitals to Work for, Best Places to Work for Postdocs by The Scientist, and holds Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

UT Southwestern is further recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine; as a top Mother-Friendly Worksite by the Texas Department of State Health Services; a Top Health Care Company in Best of the Best Awards for Hispanic Network Magazine and Black EOE Journal; and received the Lex Frieden Employment Award from the Texas Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity, and the Corporate Citizen Award from LaunchAbility.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,900 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 4 million outpatient visits a year.