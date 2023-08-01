Newswise — DALLAS – Aug. 1, 2023 – UT Southwestern Medical Center has joined an elite Honor Roll of the nation’s top 20 hospitals recognized for delivering the highest standard of care, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals listings for 2023-24. Eleven UT Southwestern medical specialties are nationally ranked, eight among the top 25 and three among the top 50.

UT Southwestern’s William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital is now ranked as the No. 1 best hospital in Texas (tied) and, for the seventh year in a row, No. 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth – the nation’s fourth-largest metro area.

“We are experiencing great momentum at UT Southwestern, fueled by collaboration among our faculty, staff, learners, and trainees who share a commitment to quality and service in providing care for patients who give us the privilege of their trust,” said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern. “Our distinctive team approach to educate, discover, and heal propels excellence in patient care.”

National recognition

Among the 4,500 hospitals reviewed by U.S. News, UT Southwestern is ranked in the following specialties:

UT Southwestern also earned “high performing” designations for 19 out of 21 procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; aortic valve surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; hip fracture; hip replacement; kidney failure; leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma; lung cancer surgery; ovarian cancer surgery; pneumonia; prostate cancer surgery; stroke; transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR); and uterine cancer surgery.

The Southwestern Health Resources network, which blends the strengths of UT Southwestern with those of Texas Health Resources, includes four of the top-ranked hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas tied for No. 6, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth ranked No. 8, and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth was No. 9. The patient-centered, clinically integrated network of 31 hospital locations and more than 7,000 physicians and other providers care for more than 750,000 individuals across 16 counties in North Texas. In June, Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where the UT Southwestern Pediatric Group practices, was rated among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News and was the only pediatric hospital in North Texas ranked in all 10 specialties.

In other institutional measures, UT Southwestern recently received national distinction for patient satisfaction, patient safety, and quality of care from multiple reviewing bodies, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Leapfrog, Healthgrades, and Press Ganey. U.S. News ranks UT Southwestern Medical School nationally among the top 26 Best Graduate Schools, along with nationally rated programs in the UT Southwestern Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the School of Health Professions. In addition, UT Southwestern is the top-rated public institution and No. 3 among global health care institutions in the 2023 Nature Index for its published research. Also in 2023, Forbes and Statista recognized UT Southwestern among America’s Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Grads, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women.

