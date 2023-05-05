Newswise — DALLAS – May 05, 2023 – UT Southwestern Medical Center is expanding its footprint to better serve the northwest Dallas region, offering primary care visits ranging from management of chronic health issues to women’s health exams at UT Southwestern Medical Center at Coppell.

The new clinic meets the increasing demand for primary care services from people who live and work in communities including Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Grapevine, Las Colinas, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and Valley Ranch.

UT Southwestern Medical Center at Coppell is located at 2999 Olympus Blvd., on the third floor in the Cypress Waters multiuse development near Interstate 635 and South Belt Line Road. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Convenient free parking is available in a garage adjacent to the building and there is a patient drop-off area for those needing assistance.

Patients can make appointments by calling 469-647-4250, using the UTSWMyCare app, or going online at utswmed.org to learn more about the UTSW physicians offering care at the Coppell clinic.

Medical services include:

Pediatric and adolescent care

Adult care, including preventive services

Well visits and physicals

Women’s health services, including annual exams and Pap smears

Chronic illness management for conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and arthritis

Immunizations for adults and children

In addition, UT Southwestern Medical Center at Coppell offers:

On-site blood testing (phlebotomy services)

On-site X-rays

Services for Spanish-speaking patients

The Coppell facility is UT Southwestern’s eighth regional medical center in North Texas, joining locations in Frisco, Plano, Richardson, Park Cities, Las Colinas, Fort Worth, and RedBird in southern Dallas, increasing access to UTSW expertise across North Texas. UT Southwestern is ranked the No. 1 hospital in the North Texas region by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals. Satisfaction levels for patients who seek care from UT Southwestern are among the top 5% of hospitals nationally for a sixth consecutive year based on quality measures reported through patient satisfaction surveys.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 26 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,900 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 4 million outpatient visits a year.