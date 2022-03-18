Newswise — The PGA of America and Omni Hotels & Resorts today announced a new six-year partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center, naming the hospital as the “Official Healthcare Partner of PGA Frisco.” The relationship will begin in 2023, to coincide with the official opening of PGA Frisco and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

As the Official Healthcare Partner, UT Southwestern Medical Center will authentically integrate its brand into the daily operations of the PGA Frisco campus, with strategically located sun protection and sanitation measures, as well as by providing sun safety, healthy movement, and healthy eating educational messaging to PGA Frisco guests.

Announced as a public/private partnership with the City of Frisco in late 2018, the 600-acre campus will be home to the new headquarters of the PGA of America, as well as Omni PGA Frisco Resort–which will feature 510 guestrooms, suites–including 10, four-bedroom, modern-Texas ranch homes; two, 18-hole championship golf courses; a 10-hole short course; a clubhouse; one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor golf-centered entertainment district; and 127,000 square feet of meeting and ballroom space.

The new, 106,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art “Home of the PGA of America” headquarters building, slated to open in April, will promote the PGA’s mission to bring innovative education facilities and a world-class workplace together.

A total of 26 PGA of America Championships are scheduled for PGA Frisco through 2034, highlighted by the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the PGA Cup, PGA Professional Championship, Senior PGA Professional Championship, PGA Jr. League Championship and more. The first major spectator event scheduled for PGA Frisco is the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

UT Southwestern Medical Center will also be designated as a “Proud Supporter of PGA Jr. League,” and will have the opportunity to activate at the PGA Jr. League Championship.

“On behalf of all PGA Professionals, we welcome UT Southwestern Medical Center to the PGA Frisco partner family, as our very first hometown connection in the Frisco area,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “PGA Frisco is a transformational project for the PGA of America, and the UT Southwestern team will help bring our vision to life, by instilling important health and safety protocols at our innovative facilities and golf resort destination.”

“We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will provide to further connect and meet the healthcare needs of families and individuals visiting, living and working in Frisco and Collin County,” said Marc Nivet, Ed.D., MBA, Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement at UT Southwestern.

“We join the PGA of America in welcoming UT Southwestern as a partner to the PGA Frisco project,” said Peter Strebel, President of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “This property is positioned to be one of the preeminent golf destinations in the country, and across the golf community, so to have UTSW as our first partnership announcement only sets the stage for others to follow, and we very much look forward to developing future partnerships and sponsors that share our passion for hospitality and golf excellence.”

In 2019, UT Southwestern opened its medical campus in Frisco, a 120,000-square-foot outpatient facility built in partnership with Texas Health. UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco offers on-site medical care for adults and children in a dozen specialty areas, including dermatology, orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, pediatric blood disorders and more. Surgical services, a 24/7 emergency room, women's services, and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are available in the adjacent Texas Health Hospital Frisco.

# # #

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 25 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,800 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 117,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 3 million outpatient visits a year.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.